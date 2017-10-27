New Swim Coach Todd DeSorbo Leads UVa to Undefeated Start

The Cavaliers will host Duke in their first home meet of the season on Friday

First-time head coach Todd DeSorbo was hired to take over the UVa swim program about two weeks before the start of the school year, and his teams are off to a 2-0 start.

"It's been a really good start," says DeSorbo. "I couldn't have really asked for much of a batter first eight weeks here."

The new coach has already won over the returning UVa swimmers

Sophomore Joe Clark says, "I mean, technically we didn't sign up for these coaches, but the change in staff, I think it's really good. They all have great experience. They've all coached Olympians. They've been at the highest level at the highest meets."

Senior Caitlin Cooper adds, "He really knows what he's doing, and he's super passionate in what he does in coaching us. So I am super confident in him, and I'm excited that he's my coach."

Todd DeSorbo spent six years as the associate head coach at NC State before taking over the UVa program. The Cavalier swimmers say the new coaching staff has brought a lot of enthusiasm to the pool deck.

"They've brought a lot of energy on deck, which is something that all the swimmers feed off of," says Clark.

"I want to have fun," says DeSorbo. "I don't want to be bored. If I'm bored, they're gonna be bored, and it's not going to be good. The goal is for everybody to be having fun, and everybody to work hard, and that will breed some success for us."

DeSorbo's NC Sate team won the men's and women's ACC Championship last season.

The Virginia women had won nine in a row before last year.

Cooper says, "There's been a bit of trash talking, maybe."

"There's been a lot of trash talk," says DeSorbo, "but it's been fun. It's been fun trash talk. It's been motivating"

Cooper adds, "Being reminded of the past helps us push even more for the future. We definitely want to win the title back, and we know we can."

DeSorbo says he's looking to take the program to new heights.

"I have no doubt that the University of Virginia is a program that can be Top Five, consistently, in the country," says DeSorbo. "It'll take us a little bit of time to get there. It won't happen overnight, but I think we can get there pretty quickly, and be able to sustain that."

Virginia will host Duke in its first home meet of the season on Friday at 11 AM at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.