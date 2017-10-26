Albemarle County BOS Candidates Take Part in Forum Before Election Day

Candidates for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors came together Thursday night to discuss some of the issues the county is facing.

Only one seat is being contested, but the two unopposed candidates were also there.

Democrat Liz Palmer currently holds the seat being contested in the Samuel Miller District and her opponent is Republican John Lowry.

All of the candidates at tonight's forum say they support expanding the county's transit services because there are currently areas on the edge of the county with no bus service.

When asked about recycling, Palmer believes the county needs to add additional drop off locations for recycling. Challenger Lowry says the county should focus on expanding the existing drop off locations.

Both candidates agreed the county would benefit from joining efforts with the city to help co-lead some of its programs.

"The River and Sewer Authority has been something that I've been talking about for 20 years to try to merge," Palmer said.

"Most states have county seats and they only have one school system and one fire rescue system and one police force, so you have to wonder why we don't try to make a plan to have some of those larger entities merge together,” Lowry said.

The candidates also discussed how they plan to seek more authority within the county, when it comes to taxes.

Thursday’s forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters. Election Day is Nov 7.