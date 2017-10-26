Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 After Road Rage with Firearm Incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police were called to the scene of what they say was a road rage incident just before 6 p.m.  Thursday.

The incident involving two drivers took place near the intersection of Avon Street and the Belmont Bridge. Police say one of the drivers, 58-year-old Barry Shisler of Albemarle County, is facing a charge for brandishing a firearm.

Shisler has since been released.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

    Full Story