Charlottesville Hires Firm to Come up with Plan for 'Strategic Investment Area'

Charlottesville City Councilors and Planning Commission members are looking at ways to improve the city's housing options and infrastructure.

The city says it wants to balance the need for new affordable housing units while also improving the infrastructure in that area. They think the best way to do both is to adopt a for m based code.

The city hired the firm Cunningham Quill to come up with a plan for the 330-acre area just south and east of the Downtown Mall.

The “Strategic Investment Area” is currently under conventional zoning. City leaders say shifting to a form- based code that regulates housing by height and not density would give developers an incentive to build new housing that also includes affordable units.

Both the firm and city officials assured people that the new code will not displace or relocate people.

The city says the plan is still in an early stage, and that it won’t be voting on a new code until spring of 2018. They encourage people to continue to voice their opinion before plans are finalized, so everyone can move forward together.