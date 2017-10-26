Quantcast

Ashton's Wish Coat Drive Begins Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville teenager Ashton Ryan is inviting the community to a birthday celebration of sorts this Saturday to help people in need. 

Ashton's Wish Coat Drive began 6 years ago when Ashton asked people to donate coats instead of getting him birthday presents.

Now, the coat drive has become a large event with live music and activities, but the goal of the event remains the same. 

“This makes such a big difference because not only is it giving somebody a warm coat that they need for the winter, but it's showing them a kind gesture that they can do to somebody else,” said Ryan.

The event will take place Saturday October 27, outside Bojangles and Applebee’s at Pantops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can also drop off coats at the following locations through November 4:

  • Kroger - Rio Hill
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Giant - Pantops
  • Bremo Auctions
  • Carver  Recreation Center
  • Applebee’s - Pantops
  • Dogwood Restaurant (Palmyra)

For more information, visit the Facebook event site at https://www.facebook.com/events/484964545215471/. To request a coat, email AshtonsWish@aol.com

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

