Louisa County Schools Community Hosts Pep Rally to Combat Bullying

Students, parents and teachers from across Louisa County came Thursday for a one-of-a-kind pep rally celebrating diversity and combating bullying.

Louisa County Public Schools is launching a district-wide initiative against bullying. More than 5,000 people packed the football field for the event.

Fireworks, skydivers and a very excited crowd kept the energy level high. New York Giants defensive lineman Kerry Wynn, who is from Louisa, made a surprise appearance.

High school students say it is their responsibility to lead by example for the younger students by showing that bullying is not okay.

"It's really important. Especially for the little kids because they're so influenced. I think that them seeing the high schools are the elementary schoolers seeing the middle school seeing us, we're really influencing them to do better. With everything that's going on right now, it's necessary," Trevon Myerslshcs at Louisa County High School said.

Teachers hope having schools cheer each other on will encourage students to stop bullying in its tracks before the problem spreads.

The superintendent for LCPS says the district has a "zero tolerance" bullying policy both in the schools and on social media.