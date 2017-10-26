Quantcast

Augusta to Paint Top of County Courthouse

Edited by Jennifer Walker
Roof of the Augusta County Circuit Court Building Roof of the Augusta County Circuit Court Building
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County Courthouse is getting some attention.

Supervisors have approved a bid to paint the dome on top of the courthouse.

The cost of the project is $65,000 and Miller Home Improvement will do the work.

Once the dome is painted, county leaders plan to replace the roof. 

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

