Two Schools in the Valley Keep Partial Accreditation Status

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Two schools in the valley are keeping a partial accreditation status.

The Virginia Department of Education has approved the appeals of two valley school boards.

Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro and Riverheads Elementary School in Augusta County have been granted a rating of partially accredited reconstituted schools.

The schools will continue to work with the Department of Education on school improvement plans.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

