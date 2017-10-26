Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA Sheltering Dogs from Investigation

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is providing help and shelter for over a dozen dogs connected to a police investigation.

Twenty dogs and puppies were rescued from a home in a neighboring county after being discovered by another central Virginia shelter.

CASPCA is not at liberty to provide any details about the ongoing investigation into the possible animal hoarding.

The rescue dogs, some of which are only a couple months old, are mostly boxer mixes.

"Some of them are very shy. Hoarding cases are really interesting and can be devastating for a dog, so some are really shy. But they are coming around and doing so much better. We're just glad to be able to help," said CASPCA Director Angie Gunter.

The SPCA is now trying to raise $10,000 to care for the new animals, as well to continue other rescue missions.

The rescue dogs will be available for adoption in November.