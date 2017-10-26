Quantcast

Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Three counterprotesters at the July 8 KKK rally will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.

Diego Trujillo and Naomi Benderski are charged with illegally wearing a mask in public.

Jordan Romeo is charged with assaulting a police officer.

All three were in Charlottesville General District Court on October 26 and are due back on December 28. 

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

