14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Saturday, Oct. 27

Area law enforcement agencies are offering a safe way to dispose of expired and unwanted drugs this Saturday as part of the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

"We want people to look in their medicine cabinets get rid of those things that they don't need, but we don't want them to throw it away. We don't want them to throw it in a trash can or throw them down the toilet, or down the drain," stated Sgt. Brian Edwards of the Waynesboro Police Department.

According to Waynesboro police, each collection is larger than the last and in the spring they collected 621 pounds of drugs. They say it's more important now because of the national opioid crisis.

"It is proven that most users and abusers of opioids get their pharmaceuticals, get the illegal, and sometimes deadly, pharmaceuticals from friends or family members,” said Edwards.

Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. A list of locations is embedded below. If you don't see a site near you, use this link to search for a drop off location in your area.