UVa Basketball Picked to Finish Sixth in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia men's basketball team was selected sixth by a vote of the media in the ACC Operation Basketball 2017-18 Preseason Poll, announced Thursday.

Duke was voted the league's preseason favorite, while North Carolina was picked second. Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville completed the top-five.

ACC preseason voters selected Virginia sixth, followed by Virginia Tech, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Syracuse was picked 10th, while Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Boston College and Pittsburgh rounded out the voting.

Preseason ACC Player of the Year Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame) was joined on the first team by Grayson Allen (Duke), Joel Berry II (North Carolina), Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and Ben Lammers (Georgia Tech).

Duke's Bagley III was selected as the preseason rookie of the year, while Virginia's De'Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) received one vote for the honor.

Virginia opens the regular season Friday, Nov. 10 against UNC Greenboro. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.

ACC Operation Basketball 2017-18 Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Team & Points

1. Duke (57) - 1020

2. North Carolina (7) - 921

3. Notre Dame (4) - 852

4. Miami (1) - 809

5. Louisville - 733

6. Virginia - 690

7. Virginia Tech - 549

8. Florida State -- 519

9. Georgia Tech - 468

10. Syracuse - 420

11. Wake Forest - 378

12. NC State - 310

13. Clemson - 289

14. Boston College - 181

15. Pittsburgh -- 141



2017-18 Preseason All-ACC Team

(votes in parenthesis)

First Team

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (64)

Grayson Allen, Duke (60)

Joel Berry II, North Carolina (58)

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (26)

Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (25)



Second Team

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (22)

Quentin Snider, Louisville (12)

Deng Adel, Louisville (12)

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech (11)

Jerome Robinson, Boston College (11)



ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (49)

Grayson Allen, Duke (9)

Joel Berry II, North Carolina (9)

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (1)

Jerome Robinson, Boston College (1)



ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (58)

Lonnie Walker IV, Miami (3)

Lavar Batts Jr., NC State (2)

M.J. Walker, Florida State (2)

Jalek Felton, North Carolina (1)

Aamir Simms, Clemson (1)

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse (1)

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia (1)