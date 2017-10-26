UVa's Craig Littlepage to Chair ACC Task Force into Fixing College Basketball's Problems

Departing UVa director of athletics Craig Littlepage has been appointed by ACC commissioner John Swofford to chair a task force of ACC athletic directors to explore solutions into many of college basketball's problems.

Littlepage will be joined on the committee by Boston College AD Martin Jarmond, Florida State AD Stan Wilcox and Duke AD Kevin White, and will include Paul Brazeau from the ACC office.

The task force is created in the wake of college basketball scandals and the FBI's recent investigation into corruption in the sport.

Swofford says, "Our goal will be to see if we can offer solutions to the NCAA commission, or at least ideas for them to consider and process what may prove helpful to them as it completes its work. Our league needs to do its part in finding solutions to this."

Littlepage played and coached college basketball before getting into administration.