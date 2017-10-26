Arrest Made as HPD Continues to Investigate Fatal Stabbing

10/26/2017 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, VA – Detectives with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) continue to investigate a fatal stabbing that took place overnight.



On October 25, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 47 South Avenue for a disorderly conduct call for service.



Upon their arrival, one male, identified as Bruce Allen Dysart, 19, of Woodstock, was found to be suffering from a stab wound. Initially, the victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center by ambulance before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died.



Moments after arriving on scene, officers detained Brian Lee Hailey, 20, of Harrisonburg. Hailey has since been charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail.



Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating the incident as an isolated incident. It is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other and that an argument led to the stabbing.