Judge Sets Next Date in Harassment Case Against Jason Kessler

The man behind a controversial and violent rally in Charlottesville went before a judge for an unrelated charge Thursday morning.

White activist Jason Eric Kessler briefly appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, October 26. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of use of a person's identity with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass.

Police had responded to a reported disorder at activist Emily F. Gorcenski's address earlier in the month, but determined that nothing had happened. She believes Kessler had posted her address on the internet so that people would harass her.

Gorcenski has participated in protests with Solidarity Cville.

Officers served a warrant on Kessler around 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 17. He later turned himself in, and was released on an unsecured bond.

Kessler is scheduled to be back in court on January 18.