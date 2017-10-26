New Study Abroad Scholarship Launched at PVCC

10/26/2017 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – The Piedmont Virginia Community College Educational Foundation has established a new scholarship to help make international travel and study abroad more accessible for PVCC students.



“We’re so pleased to have this scholarship available for PVCC students,” said Harry Stillerman, vice president of institutional advancement and development at PVCC. “The generous financial support of the PVCC Educational Foundation will help make international travel and study abroad opportunities a reality for students who might not be able to afford this opportunity otherwise.”



PVCC is currently accepting scholarship applications to provide financial assistance for students participating in PVCC’s Cultural Exploration Trip to Spain, which is planned for May 2018. Scholarships are open to all students in good academic and disciplinary standing and who are enrolled in six credit hours or more each semester. Scholarship awards will vary in size dependent upon the candidate’s financial need. To be considered, students must submit completed applications by Wednesday, November 15, 2017.



To apply, visit www.pvcc.edu/scholarships. For more information about the scholarship program, contact Silvia Dowell, scholarship and alumni coordinator, at sdowell@pvcc.edu or by calling 434-961-5204. To learn more about the Cultural Exploration Trip to Spain, contact Jorge Grajales-Díaz, associate professor of Spanish, at grajalesdiaz@pvcc.edu or by calling 434-961-5364. For more information about PVCC’s study abroad opportunities, visit www.pvcc.edu/travel.