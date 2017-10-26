Harrisonburg Police Investigating Stabbing in South Avenue Area

Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) are currently on the scene of a stabbing in the area of South Avenue, near South Main Street.

On October 25, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers with HPD were dispatched to this area for a disorderly conduct call for service.

Upon their arrival, one male subject was located with a stab wound and was immediately transported to Sentara RMH with life-threatening injuries. Another subject believed to be involved has been detained at the scene. HPD believes this incident to be isolated in nature with no additional threat to the public.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating the incident. The Harrisonburg Police Department requests for anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their time to CRIMES (274637).