Madison County EMS Excited to Use First Ambulance of its Own

A new ambulance will soon be hitting the road in Madison County for its EMS services, the first for the county.

“We are very excited,” William Spencer, Madison Co. EMS medic.

In the past, Madison County EMS would lease ambulances from the Madison County Rescue Squad. So not only did the two services share a parking lot, they also shared equipment.

"It helps the volunteers out in the county now, they're focusing primarily right now on building a new building and it actually takes a bit of pressure off of them from purchasing new units at the current time,” Spencer said.

The new vehicle will help with emergency response times

"There are places in the county where it takes us over 20 minutes to get to on a good day and you add in weather of some type and it becomes much longer … having the extra unit makes it so we can staff the county better,” Lewis Jenkins, Madison EMS director, said.

It will also decrease work injuries with the power load cot system. Before it's officially on the road, it still needs some equipment.

Madison County EMS is planning on installing radios in the ambulance Thursday. It hopes to have the unit road-ready in two weeks.