Augusta Co. Man Accused of Starving Hound Dogs

An Augusta County man is accused of starving three hound dogs, one of which died.

Sixty-three-year old Gary Lee Killingsworth is charged with torturing an animal causing death and a slew of misdemeanors including animal cruelty.

The commonwealth's attorney says animal control went to Killingsworth's Greenville home on Oct. 13 and found the three dogs underfed and very skinny, one of which died.

Killingsworth has allegedly had hunting dogs for years without incident. He's scheduled for district court February 1.