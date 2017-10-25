Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Investigating Stabbing Near Downtown

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police are investigating a stabbing that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at the 100 block of West Market Street. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the chest. The male had been inside a vehicle and exited when it slowed along West Market Street.

Two additional female victims were found when officers stopped the vehicle involved in the 800 block of East Market Street less than ten minutes later. All three victims were taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all parties knew each other, and there appears to be no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

