'Hoos & Hokies at ACC Basketball Media Day

Wednesday was ACC basketball media day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UVa coach Tony Bennett and his only two seniors, Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins were in attendance.

The 'Hoos will be looking for a little more offensive punch this season. The 'Hoos lost London Perrantes to the NBA and Marial Shayok and Darius Thompson have transferred, but the 'Hoos gain highly touted recruits Jay Huff and De'Andre Hunter who both redshirted last year.

Huff is a 7-footer who can stretch the floor with a good 3-point shot.

Virginia also adds speedy guard Nigel Johnson who will play this season as a grad-student. He already graduated from Rutgers.

Hall and Wilkins spoke about this year's team at today's ACC media day.

"I feel like I'm in a groove offensively right now so hopefully I can do more," says Wilkins. "You have guys like Jay Huff who can really stretch the floor and shoot it and Mamadi and Jack have been working on their moves as well. Hopefully we can help the guard out a lot this year."

Hall says, "We have a few more offensive weapons in terms of how we are going to play and we may be able to get it out a little faster and play a little bit quicker, but defense is not going to change, you know coach Bennett, is not going to change."

"We're going to have to find ways to get a little more interior scoring. I think that was a weakness last year," says coach Tony Bennett. "We did not go inside and whether it's the guard getting in there or the bigs. That's where the uncertainty comes in, I think everyone is going to have to step it up a little bit. I think they know there's a proving, they know we are going to have to earn it and prove it like we have every year but there's not as much expected and I think their eager to show they can do some things. It feels like one of the closer teams I've had at this point."

Virginia Tech returns all five starters from a team that made the NCAA tournament last year for the first time in a decade. There's a buzz in Blacksburg about the Hokies and season tickets are almost sold out at Cassell Coliseum.

"In order to be sustainable as a program, you have to have a presence at home," says coach Buzz Williams. "I think we're trending in that direction and a lot of that has very little to do with our players, as much as it does the support of our institution and community because playing in Cassell is completely different than upon arrival."

VT senior guard Devin Wilson says, "We have our underlying identity that we bring to practice every day which is we are going to be the hardest playing team every single night but the identity for the team is going to be evident is not there yet. We're still working on it and that's fine."