Fenwick Delivers Judge Petition Calling for Investigation into Unite the Right Organizers

A Charlottesville judge will review a city councilor's petition for a special grand jury to open a criminal investigation into the organizers of the Unite the Right rally.

Bob Fenwick delivered his request for Judge Richard Moore to Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

Fenwick collected seven signatures on to the petition. It cites a state law that allows at least five citizens to request a judge form a special grand jury to investigate public nuisance complaints.

"This will be a criminal action, and that's important to have accountability for the violence they brought to us, the damage, not just to the city itself but to our municipal government, the police, the staff, and also to the citizens themselves," Fenwick said.

The petition argues Unite the Right supporters created a public nuisance with unlawful paramilitary activity and falsely acting as law enforcement officers. The Circuit Court clerk says there's no time frame for when the judge will decide on the petition.