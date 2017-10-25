Downtown Business Owners Concerned City Manager's Contract May be Extended

Charlottesville downtown business owners are concerned a decision to extend the city manager’s contract may be in the works before the August 12 evaluation is complete.

A couple Downtown Mall business owners say they were "tipped" by an employee in the city claiming that Maurice Jones' contract may be extended or changed.

They say that is a decision that should not be made until his evaluation is complete, and issues from August 12 are brought to light.

"It could still be denied, that doesn't mean it's not true,” says Michael Rodi, who owns Rapture.

Tim Heaphy's review of the city's and Jones' actions on August 12 during the Unite the Right rally is still being completed.

"If City Council in fact moves to renew the city manager’s contract ahead of the review that Heaphy is doing - and ahead of Election Day for that matter - that they are sending a message that they are not interested in being accountable,” says Rodi.

Rodi says no decisions should be made yet.

"I'm not saying one way or another what his role in all of this is,” says Rodi. “What I'm saying is that's why we have a review happening - in order to find out."

City Councilor Bob Fenwick says the rumors are understandable.

"I understand there's been some talk in the community about Maurice Jones and an issue with the contract,” says Fenwick. “I will say that it's a personnel situation and we will be dealing with it, but that is confidential."

Fenwick denied NBC29’s request for more comments.

Additionally, Jones is due for an annual city evaluation this fall.

"We do know that there have been some poor decisions,” says Will Richey, a business owner on the Downtown Mall.

Other downtown business owners say there needs to be transparency between City Council and the people it represents.

"We're trying to let the council know, 'Hey, we want to be more involved,’” says Richey. “So we're certainly trying to do our part at this point and we want City Council to respond in kind."

Councilor Kathy Galvin declined to comment on the subject while Wes Bellamy and Kristin Szakos says the claim is not true.

Maurice Jones' contract is officially up at the end of 2018.