Charlottesville Man Indicted for Production and Possession of Child Pornography

A federal grand jury is indicting a former Charlottesville teacher on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday, October 25, that 57-year-old Richard Allen Wellbeloved-Stone is now facing three charges of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Wellbeloved-Stone was an environmental science teacher at Charlottesville High School until investigators say they found evidence of him molesting a young girl, taking pictures of it, and sharing videos of other children having sex.

Charlottesville police and federal agents had executed a search warrant at Wellbeloved-Stone's Cottonwood Road home on July 25, and initially charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. Two days later, Charlottesville City Schools announced that he had been suspended.

October 6, a judge in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court granted the prosecution's request to nolle prosse 19 charges of production of child pornography against the former teacher. This means prosecutors dropped the charges in juvenile and domestic court in order to make way for the federal case against the defendant.

Wellbeloved-Stone is also still facing one charge of aggravated sexual battery, which is expected to be taken up in a Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Friday, October 27.