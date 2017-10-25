Charlottesville Man Indicted for Production and Possession of Child Pornography

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A federal grand jury is indicting a former Charlottesville teacher on child pornography charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday, October 25, that 57-year-old Richard Allen Wellbeloved-Stone is now facing three charges of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Wellbeloved-Stone was an environmental science teacher at Charlottesville High School until investigators say they found evidence of him molesting a young girl, taking pictures of it, and sharing videos of other children having sex.
Charlottesville police and federal agents had executed a search warrant at Wellbeloved-Stone's Cottonwood Road home on July 25, and initially charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. Two days later, Charlottesville City Schools announced that he had been suspended.
October 6, a judge in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court granted the prosecution's request to nolle prosse 19 charges of production of child pornography against the former teacher. This means prosecutors dropped the charges in juvenile and domestic court in order to make way for the federal case against the defendant.
Wellbeloved-Stone is also still facing one charge of aggravated sexual battery, which is expected to be taken up in a Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Friday, October 27.
10/25/2017 Release from the U.S. Department of Justice:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – A Charlottesville man was indicted today on child pornography charges, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced.
Richard Wellbeloved-Stone, 57, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville on three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
The investigation of the case is ongoing and is being conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Charlottesville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Albemarle County Police Department.
Assistant United States Attorney Nancy S. Healey and Trial Attorney Leslie Williams Fisher of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section will prosecute the case for the United States.
A grand jury indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is entitled to a fair trial with the burden on the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.