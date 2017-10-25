Water Levels in Albemarle County on the Rise

Reservoir water levels are on the rise in Albemarle County.

Since the drought warning took effect 2 weeks ago, the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir has accumulated more than 200 million gallons of water.

Its level currently stands at 565 million, which is approximately 64 percent of capacity.

On October 18, the water was at around 54 percent, so the county is seeing an increase.

“The water demand restrictions are working, people are using less water we believe, the rain has helped add water, also the measures we've taken to switch operations to the observatory water treatment plant have all helped add water to the reservoir,” said Bill Mawyer, executive director of RWSA.

Throughout the drought warning, Rivanna water and sewer has relied more heavily on its ragged mountain reservoir, which is nearly twice the size of the Rivanna.