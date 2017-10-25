Quantcast

Water Levels in Albemarle County on the Rise

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect
South Fork Rivanna Reservoir (FILE IMAGE) South Fork Rivanna Reservoir (FILE IMAGE)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Reservoir water levels are on the rise in Albemarle County.

Since the drought warning took effect 2 weeks ago, the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir has accumulated more than 200 million gallons of water.

Its level currently stands at 565 million, which is approximately 64 percent of capacity.

On October 18, the water was at around 54 percent, so the county is seeing an increase. 

“The water demand restrictions are working, people are using less water we believe, the rain has helped add water, also the measures we've taken to switch operations to the observatory water treatment plant have all helped add water to the reservoir,” said Bill Mawyer, executive director of RWSA. 

Throughout the drought warning, Rivanna water and sewer has relied more heavily on its ragged mountain reservoir, which is nearly twice the size of the Rivanna.

  • Water Levels in Albemarle County on the RiseMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story