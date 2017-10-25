Governor's Office Says Charlottesville has Failed to Provide Information Regarding August 12 Rally

A request for the governor's office to be more transparent in its review of the August events in Charlottesville is revealing a frustration from the state with the city's response.

In this letter, the governor's office says the City of Charlottesville has refused to provide information about the events surrounding the Unite the Right rally to a state review panel.

That comes in response to a letter sent to Governor Terry McAuliffe by the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

The coalition is asking for the release of records related to the weekend of August 12.

It's also calling for more openness and public hearings from the governor's task force reviewing the events in Charlottesville.

The governor's office is urging the coalition to send its concerns about transparency to the city, saying the city has refused to support the task force's efforts so far.

"It's important for Charlottesville residents and residents of the area - and indeed of the whole state - to get the facts as to what happened here on August 11 and 12," says Bob Gibson, a VCOG board member."Because the folks that caused that demonstration are promising to come back, and the city and state have to be prepared for that. So we need citizens to understand what police did, what more they can do, and what the state's plans, city's plans might be for return engagement."

The governor's office says it will release documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act after police and the task force finish their review.

It also says the public will be given opportunity to comment on any policy recommendations from the task force.

In response, Charlottesville released a statement saying it's willing to provide the requested information, "If the Commonwealth simply agrees to provide the City with similar information that is crucial to our evaluation. It is our understanding that they have declined to do so, but we hope they will reconsider and see the mutual benefits of sharing information that will benefit both the City’s and the Commonwealth’s evaluations."