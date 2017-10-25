Waynesboro Police Request Public Help to Identify Shoplifting Suspect

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in attempting to steal from a city store last Saturday. On October 21, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM, the suspect entered the Walmart Supercenter, 116 Lucy Lane, appearing to shop.

He took some merchandise off shelves and walked around with it in his hands. Store employees observed him put the goods in his pockets. As he was leaving the store, assets protection officers attempted to stop him.

He took the merchandise from his pockets but left the store without providing his identification.

The merchandise is valued at just over $55.

The unidentified suspect is described as a medium build white male, in his early to mid-twenties, with short hair and facial hair.

Images from the store’s surveillance system are attached.

If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Officer P Scott with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-5764.