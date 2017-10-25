Sources: Albemarle County Murder May Have Links to International Gang

Emergency crews on the scene of a homicide in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

New details are emerging about an Albemarle County murder on the Fourth of July.

Sources recently confirmed police suspicions of gang links that may stretch outside of the Virginia and even across international borders.

Multiple sources are now indicating that the murder of 24-year-old Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara is most probably linked to the MS-13 gang, a street organization with confirmed ties to this part of Virginia.

Rivera-Guevara's body was found in a creek bed that feeds into the Rivanna River near the Woolen Mills neighborhood.

While autopsy results have not been made public, NBC29 is told the wounds to the victim’s body are similar to the kind of killings MS-13 has been linked to in other cases.

NBC29 has also confirmed that Rivera-Guevara's car, a Nissan Altima, was found by investigators less than a mile from his home, and that it appears that someone tried to burn it.

Eduardo Zelaya of Manassas, Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville, and Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya of Manassas Park are all charged with second-degree murder.

At this time, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Ablemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Office have declined to comment on these new revelations or about other investigative techniques, including any DNA and impression evidence collected at the scene.

The FBI Gang Task Force has been assisting Albemarle County detectives in this case.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.