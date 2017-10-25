Jefferson School City Center Hosts Haunted Open House

Jefferson School City Center Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE—This Saturday, October 28th 12 PM – 2 PM will be Jefferson School City Center’s first-ever family-friendly Haunted Open House!



Come walk the hallways of the historical school in costume and trick or treat with all of our resident organizations.

There will be Halloween activities for the children, pumpkin games, face painting, pumpkin carving, music and more. Local farmer Harold Woodward from Hawk Hollow Greenhouse and Farm will also be in attendance providing pumpkins and fresh produce.



This event is a collaboration with the University of Virginia Service Fraternity Alpha Phi Omega. Their organization has over 75 UVA students that volunteer on community service projects throughout the Charlottesville area.

We are honored that they have partnered with us to provide this family-friendly free event to our community.



The event is Free Admission and Parking is available. Enjoy this Halloween treat before heading over to the Downtown Safe event. For more information email crystal@literacyforall.org or visit www.jeffersonschoolcitycenter.org.