NPS Proposes Targeted Fee Increases at Parks to Address Maintenance Backlog

The National Park Service is considering an increase to entrance fees at 17 of its most popular sites, including Shenandoah National Park.

The NPS says the peak season fee increases would help generate badly needed revenue for infrastructure improvements at various parks.

People would pay $70 per vehicle, up from $25 at Shenandoah.

It would cost an additional $30 for a motorcycle and $20 for an individual.

The peak season in Shenandoah is June 1 through October 31.

Senator Tim Kaine says this will hurt Virginia families and tourism, saying "The Trump administration and congressional Republicans would rather shift these costs onto Americans, instead of covering maintenance costs in the budget."

A 30-day public comment period opened Tuesday, October 24, and the NPS invites people to submit their opinions.

The proposal comes less than two years after many of the parks that charge entrance fees became more costly. The rationale is the same this time around - to address a maintenance backlog and infrastructure projects.

The NPS says it expects to raise $70 million a year with the latest proposal for parks mostly in the West.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.