Jefferson School Hosting Forum with Charlottesville City Council Candidates

The six candidates vying for two open seats on Charlottesville City Council will try to sway voters Wednesday night.

Democrats Heather Hill and Amy Laufer and independents Nikuyah Walker, Kenny Jackson, Paul Long and John Hall are all expected to answer questions during a forum at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The forum is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, and last for about an hour.

Election Day is November 7.