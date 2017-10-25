Aetna Introduces New Medicare Advantage Plan with UVA Health System

10/25/2017 Release from the University of Virginia Health System:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 25, 2017 - Aetna (NYSE: AET) today announced a new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan with a $29 monthly plan premium. This plan is available for Medicare beneficiaries in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties.



The Aetna Medicare UVA Health System Prime Plan provides access to University of Virginia Health System’s network, physicians and other health care providers at in-network rates.



Enrolled Medicare Advantage patients will experience more coordinated care. They’ll benefit from improved information flow to the UVA physicians providing care. This is particularly helpful for patients with chronic or complex health needs. Aetna nurse case managers will assist UVA care providers with care coordination, outreach and follow-up services.



Plan highlights include a $0 copay for primary care physician office visits, lab services and routine vision and eye exams, along with $0 medical and pharmacy annual deductibles.



“Aetna is pleased to offer Medicare beneficiaries a new low-premium plan that focuses on collaboration and quality of care,” said Mike Bucci, president of Aetna’s operations in Virginia. “We will work closely with the doctors and health care professionals at UVA Health System to provide each member with a personalized and coordinated health care experience.”



“This relationship will help us better provide patient-centered care that is focused on health and wellness to Medicare beneficiaries throughout the Charlottesville region by helping us enhance care coordination,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.



This plan will be available in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period this fall with an effective date of January 1, 2018.



For more information about the plan, please visit www.AetnaMedicare.com/UVA.