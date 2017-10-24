Virginia Housing Alliance Tour Stops in Charlottesville

The Virginia Housing Alliance met to give members an update on what is happening at the state and federal level for housing and homelessness laws.

The alliance is on a six city road tour throughout the commonwealth.

Members in attendance range from housing providers, homeless service providers, and government officials with local housing authorities.

“This year, specifically the state is in the process of updating its consolidated plan, which is really the planning document that will guide how federal housing resources are used in that state for the next 5 years,” said Zack Miller, director of Policy Virginia Housing Alliance.

This tour allows them to meet members and get feedback from some of the challenges or changes that are needed in the work that they do.