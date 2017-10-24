Charlottesville's Rakeem Davis Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville High School senior Rakeem Davis is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The JMU commitment rushed for 153 yards on just eight carries and scored two touchdowns in Charlottesville's 35-26 win over Western Albemarle Friday.

Davis also had eight tackles playing safety on defense, including three tackles for a loss. He also forced a fumble and had a kick return for 41 yards... helping Davis earning player of the week honors.

"It's an honor to win this, you go on the field you work hard, it pays off when it comes to the Falcon Club Player of the Week," says Davis. "This means a lot right here. It means your doing what your supposed to be doing on the field and your teammates are backing you up. It's not all me, my teammates help me to get where I need to be at."

CHS head coach Eric Sherry says, "Defensively he made a couple great plays, he had a couple sacks, a strip fumble, that stuff goes unnoticed. He does so many things, I'm just glad to see him have some success."

Charlottesville has a record of 6-2 and plays at Louisa (8-0) Friday.