A Special Presentation of "Almost Like Praying: For Puerto Rico" to Air Tonight at 7

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Tonight at 7:00, NBC29 will air a special presentation of "Almost Like Praying: For Puerto Rico."

This behind-the-scenes documentary shows entertainers coming together to make a video benefiting the hurricane-damaged island.

Performers - all of Puerto Rican heritage - include composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Anthony Ramos, and Gina Rodriguez.

Viewers can donate to the relief efforts at this website: www.hispanicfederation.org.

Tonight's episode of Wheel of Fortune is pre-empted. You can watch Wheel of Fortune episodes online at this link: www.wheeloffortune.com.