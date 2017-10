Charlottesville Planning Commission to Discuss Future Intergenerational Campus

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is meeting for the first time on Tuesday, October 24, since protesters disrupted its last meeting.

There are some big ticket items on the agenda.

One item on the agenda will discuss the rezoning for the Monticello Area Community Action Agency proposal for an intergenerational campus.

At the last planning commission meeting on October 10, protesters shut down the discussion.

They said they were fighting for "justice for Deandre Harris."

He's charged with one count of malicious wounding in regard to the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

Tuesday’s discussion on MACAA will talk about a new campus that would involve a new 140-unit building for seniors and a new school - creating an "inter-generational" education site. In this space, both kids and seniors will interact.

“There are several issues that they have to weigh,” says Lex Ikefuna of Neighborhood Development Services. “And they have to weigh in the provisions in the ordinance, they have to weigh in traffic challenges and things like that and then they will make their decision based on that.”

If it’s approved, MACAA’s hope is that construction will begin sometime in 2018.

The planning commission will also talk about a special-use permit for the River Road Plaza.

Both items will have a decision made on them Tuesday night.