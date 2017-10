Charlottesville Planning Commission Approves MACAA Request for 'Intergenerational Campus'

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is meeting for the first time on Tuesday, October 24, since protesters disrupted its last meeting.

One item on the agenda got approved that rezones the Monticello Area Community Action Agency proposal for an intergenerational campus.

At the last planning commission meeting on October 10, protesters shut down the discussion.

They said they were fighting for "Justice for Deandre Harris."

He's charged with one count of malicious wounding in regard to the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

MACAA submitted a rezoning request to the board so it could create a new "intergenerational campus.” Tuesday, that request got approved.

MACAA's plan would build a new campus that would involve a new over 140 unit building for seniors and a new school, creating an "inter-generational" education site, where both kids and seniors can interact.

MACAA’s mission is to improve the lives of people with low income by helping them become self-reliant.

"There are a lot of good things about the site, about the development, preserving a lot of history there, the rock gardens is part of the proposed site, and so I think that that outweighed other maybe negative impacts,” Lisa Green of Charlottesville Planning Commission said.

Now that the planning commission has approved MACAA’s rezoning request, the item will be brought in front of Charlottesville City Council.

Another item on Tuesday agenda was a special use permit for river road plaza to add a self-storage building. That item was not approved.