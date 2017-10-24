Halloween Festivities Across Central Virginia

Halloween Festivities Across Central VirginiaPosted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Albemarle County:
- Annual Halloween Bash
- Friday, October 27
- Glass House Winery (5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA 22940)
- 6 - 10 p.m.
- Free entry
- Kids' Costume Bash
- Friday, October 27
- Keswick Hall and Golf Club (701 Club Dr, Keswick, VA 22947)
- 5 - 7 p.m.
- $10 for members, $12 for non-members
- Floating Pumpkin Patch
- Friday, October 27
- Crozet Parc YMCA (1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet, VA 22932)
- 6 p.m.
- $2 for members, $4 for non-members
- Fright Night
- Friday, October 27
- Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Crozet (2020 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932)
- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Free with reservation
- 9th Annual Crozet Spirit Walk
- Saturday, October 28
- Field School (1408 Crozet Ave, Crozet, VA 22932)
- 6:30 - 9 p.m.
- $10, free if under 15
- Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, October 28
- Ruckersville Baptist Church parking lot
- 4 - 6 p.m.
- Free
- Haunted Camp Weekends
- October 6 - 28, Fridays and Saturdays
- Misty Mountain Camp Resort (56 Misty Mountain Rd, Greenwood, VA 22943)
- Trick or Treat with Pirate Pete
- October 28-29
- Highlands Golf Park (10421 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968)
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Adults $6.00 Children 3 yr-12 yr $5.00 Family of 4 $5.00 each
- Yappy Howl-O-Ween
- Sunday, October 29
- Keswick Vineyards (1575 Keswick Winery Dr, Keswick, VA 22947)
- 12 - 3 p.m.
- Free entry
- Pumpkin Patch at Adventure Farm
- Saturdays and Sundays in October
- Adventure Farm (1135 Clan Chisholm Ln, Earlysville, VA 22936)
- 12 - 6 p.m.
- Free entry
- Greenfield Fall Festival
- September 30 - October 31, Saturdays and Sundays
- Greenfield Farm (2455 Dairy Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968)
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1 - 5 p.m. Sundays
- $6 adults
Charlottesville:
- Boo Bash
- Friday, October 27
- Virginia Discovery Museum/Baggby's (524 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- $10
- Carving at Carver
- Friday, October 27
- Charlottesville Parks and Recreation - Carver Recreation Center (233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- $5, must make reservations
- Monster of a Movie
- Friday, October 27
- Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Gordon Ave (1500 Gordon Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
- 10:30 a.m.
- Reservations required
- 23rd Annual Spirit Walk
- October 27 - 28
- Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (200 2nd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. tours
- Price varies, reservations required
- Stony Point Ruritan Annual Boo House
- October 27 - 28
- Stony Point Ruritan Club (2835 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911)
- 6 - 10 p.m.
- $5
- 3rd Annual Halloween Spooktacular
- Saturday, October 28
- Carter Mountain Orchard (1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free
- Downtown Safe Halloween
- Saturday, October 28
- Sprint Pavilion (700 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 2 - 5 p.m.
- Free
- After Hours: Library Haunted House
- Saturday, October 28
- Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Central Library (201 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Free
- Ghouls, Gourds and Grapes
- Saturday, October 28
- First Colony Winery (1650 Harris Creek Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 12 - 5 p.m.
- $7 for pumpkin, $5 for wine tasting
- Halloween Ballroom Dance
- Saturday, October 28
- USA Dance (2825 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 7:30 - 10:15 p.m.
- $13 general public, $6 students
- Halloween Dance
- Saturday, October 28
- Charlottesville Parks and Recreation (120 7th St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 7 - 9 p.m.
- Free
- Halloween Reggae Dance Party
- Saturday, October 28
- The Front Porch (221 Water St E, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 8 - 11 p.m.
- $5
- Halloween Spooktacular & Open House
- Saturday, October 28
- Piedmont Family YMCA (151 McIntire Park Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 12 - 2 p.m.
- Free
- Open House & Halloween
- Saturday, October 28
- Jefferson School City Center (Commerce St, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
- 12 - 2 p.m.
- Free
- Shop & Treat at Stonefield
- Saturday, October 28
- The Shops at Stonefield (2100 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free entry
- Trunk and Treat
- Saturday, October 28
- VFW Post 1827 (1170 River Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 5 - 8 p.m.
- Free
- Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, October 28
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1500 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 3 - 6 p.m.
- Free
- Halloween Paper Mask Making and Animal Scavenger Hunt
- October 28 - 29
- Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center (Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 2 - 5 p.m.
- $7
- Danger! Zombies! Run! 5K
- Sunday, October 29
- Downtown Mall
- 8:30 a.m.
- Price varies, reservations required
- Halloween Hoopla
- Sunday, October 29
- Whole Foods Market (1797 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 2 - 5 p.m.
- Free
- Trunk or Treat
- Sunday, October 29
- First United Methodist Church (101 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
- 5 p.m.
- Free
- Children's Halloween Concert
- October 31
- Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (400 Rugby Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
- 3:30 - 4 p.m.
- Free
- Halloween on the Lawn
- Tuesday, October 31
- The University of Virginia (The Lawn)
- 4 - 6 p.m.
- Free
- Monster Movie Double Feature
- Tuesday, October 31
- Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Northside (705 West Rio Rd Charlottesville, VA 22901)
- 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Free
Culpeper:
- Celebrate fall at Round Hill Farm
- October 7 - October 31
- Round Hill Farm (6347 Everona Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701)
- 3 - 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends
- $10
Fluvanna County
- A Haunting Halloween
- Saturday, October 28
- Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation (271 Pleasant Grove Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963)
- 6 - 9 p.m.
- Free
- Layz S Ranch Pumpkin Patch
- September 30 - October 28, weekends
- Layz S Ranch (2253 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963)
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- $7
- 65th Annual Palmyra Fire Company Halloween Parade
- October 31
- Starts at Palmyra United Methodist Church (258 Palmyra Ln, Palmyra, VA 22963)
- 6 p.m.
- Free
Greenville
- Stoney Creek's Haunted Hayride, Trail, and House
- October 6 - 28
- Stoney Creek Resort Campground (277 Lake Drive, Greenville, VA 24440)
- Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m..- 9 p.m., Fri-Sat, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sun,8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- $8
- Bark O ween
- Sunday, October 29
- Nordhausen Elite K9 (4171 Lee Jackson hwy Greenville VA)
- 12 - 4 p.m.
- Free
Harrisonburg:
- Fear Forest
- October 26-31
- Fear Forest (6340 Oak Shade Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
- 7 - 10 p.m.
- $15
- Dia de Los Muertos
- Friday, October 27
- Artful Dodger (47 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
- 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Free entry
- Halloween Monster Mash at the Valley Mall
- Wednesday, November 1
- Valley Mall (1925 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
- 5 - 8 p.m.
- Free entry
Louisa County:
- An Evening with Ghosts
- Saturday, October 28
- Grayheaven Winery (4675 E Gray Fox Cir, Mineral, VA 23117)
- 5:30 - 9 p.m.
- $20 in advance, $25 at door
Madison County:
- Haunted Woods of Hoover Ridge
- October 21 - 28
- Hoover Ridge Park (1-, 199 Primary School Dr, Madison, VA 22727)
- 5:30 - 10 p.m.
- $8
Nelson County:
- Halloween Costume Contest for Kids
- Saturday, October 28
- Saunders Brothers Farm Market (2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River, VA 22964)
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Free
- Harvest Fest
- October 27 - 29
- Wintergreen Resort
- All day
- Reservations required
- Halloween Weekend at Wild Wolf Brewing Company
- October 28-29
- Wild Wolf Brewing Company (2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958)
- Free entry
- Pick Your Own Pumpkins
- All of October
- Critzer Farm (9388 Critzer Shop Rd, Afton, VA 22920)
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Free entry?
Orange County:
- Horses Trickin' & Treatin' and Open House
- Sunday, October 29
- Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (Montpelier Station, VA)
- 12 - 4 p.m.
- Free
- Howwwl-O-Ween Hike
- Sunday, October 29
- The Market at Grelen (15091 Yager Rd, Somerset, VA 22972)
- 1:30 p.m.
- Free, donations suggested
- Sarah's Pumpkin Patch
- October 7 - 29
- Sarah's Pumpkin Patch (Located off Caves Ford Lane)
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m. Sundays
- Free entry
- Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Extravaganza
- Tuesday, October 31
- Orange Downtown Alliance (130 W Main St #201, Orange, VA 22960)
- 4 - 6 p.m.
- Free
Staunton:
- Dark Staunton Tour: Tales of Murder, Mystery and Haunts
- Saturday, October 28
- Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA)
- 9 p.m.
- $10
- Downtown Trick or Treat
- Saturday, October 28
- Staunton Downtown Development Association / Staunton Parks & Recreation (110 W Johnson St Suite #225, Staunton, VA 24401)
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Free
- Folklore, Games and Treats
- Saturday, October 28
- Frontier Culture Museum (1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401)
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Donations suggested
- Ghost Stories Outside in the Dark
- Saturday, October 28
- Staunton Public Library (1 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401)
- 7 - 8:30 p.m.
- Free
- Ghosts of Staunton
- September - October, Fridays and Saturdays
- Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA)
- 8 p.m.
- $12 adults, $6 ages 6-12
- Halloween Boo! Bash
- Sunday, October 29
- Staunton Mall (90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, Virginia 24401)
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- Free entry
- Raw Learning 9th Annual Halloween Party
- Sunday, October 29
- Raw learning (101 VSDB Dr Suite 5, Staunton, VA 24401)
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Free entry
Waynesboro:
- 2nd Annual Purple Pumpkin Bazaar
- Saturday, October 28
- Purple Cow Ice Cream Parlor (10 Purple Cow Rd., Waynesboro VA 22989
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Free entry
- Skeeter's Maze Adventure at Creative Works Farm
- September 30 - October 29
- Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
- Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sundays 12 - 5 p.m.
- $5, free entry under 2 years old
- Trick or Treat Hosted by Waynesboro Kiwanis Club and Sponsored by Destination Downtown
- Sunday, October 29
- Corner of Wayne Ave and Main Street in Waynesboro, VA
- 3:30 - 6 p.m.
- Free
- Twizted Creationz Haunted Attraction
- September 29 - October 31, Saturdays - Sundays, select weekdays
- Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
- Evenings, times and dates vary
- $15
- Pumpkin Patch at Milmont
- Through October 31
- Milmont Greenhouse (48 Milmont Dr, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
- 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Free entry
If you know of any Halloween activities in the area that we missed, please send an email to webadmin@nbc29.com and we'll be sure to add it in to the list.