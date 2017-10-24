Halloween Festivities Across Central Virginia

Albemarle County:

Annual Halloween Bash Friday, October 27 Glass House Winery (5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA 22940) 6 - 10 p.m. Free entry

Kids' Costume Bash Friday, October 27 Keswick Hall and Golf Club (701 Club Dr, Keswick, VA 22947) 5 - 7 p.m. $10 for members, $12 for non-members

Floating Pumpkin Patch Friday, October 27 Crozet Parc YMCA (1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet, VA 22932) 6 p.m. $2 for members, $4 for non-members

Fright Night Friday, October 27 Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Crozet (2020 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932) 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Free with reservation

9th Annual Crozet Spirit Walk Saturday, October 28 Field School (1408 Crozet Ave, Crozet, VA 22932) 6:30 - 9 p.m. $10, free if under 15

Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 28 Ruckersville Baptist Church parking lot 4 - 6 p.m. Free

Haunted Camp Weekends October 6 - 28, Fridays and Saturdays Misty Mountain Camp Resort (56 Misty Mountain Rd, Greenwood, VA 22943)

Trick or Treat with Pirate Pete October 28-29 Highlands Golf Park (10421 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Adults $6.00 Children 3 yr-12 yr $5.00 Family of 4 $5.00 each

Yappy Howl-O-Ween Sunday, October 29 Keswick Vineyards (1575 Keswick Winery Dr, Keswick, VA 22947) 12 - 3 p.m. Free entry

Pumpkin Patch at Adventure Farm Saturdays and Sundays in October Adventure Farm (1135 Clan Chisholm Ln, Earlysville, VA 22936) 12 - 6 p.m. Free entry

Greenfield Fall Festival September 30 - October 31, Saturdays and Sundays Greenfield Farm (2455 Dairy Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1 - 5 p.m. Sundays $6 adults



Charlottesville:

Boo Bash Friday, October 27 Virginia Discovery Museum/Baggby's (524 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 6 - 7:30 p.m. $10

Carving at Carver Friday, October 27 Charlottesville Parks and Recreation - Carver Recreation Center (233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903) 6 - 8 p.m. $5, must make reservations

Monster of a Movie Friday, October 27 Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Gordon Ave (1500 Gordon Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903) 10:30 a.m. Reservations required

23rd Annual Spirit Walk October 27 - 28 Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (200 2nd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. tours Price varies, reservations required

Stony Point Ruritan Annual Boo House October 27 - 28 Stony Point Ruritan Club (2835 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911) 6 - 10 p.m. $5

3rd Annual Halloween Spooktacular Saturday, October 28 Carter Mountain Orchard (1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free

Downtown Safe Halloween Saturday, October 28 Sprint Pavilion (700 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 2 - 5 p.m. Free

After Hours: Library Haunted House Saturday, October 28 Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Central Library (201 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 6 - 7:30 p.m. Free

Ghouls, Gourds and Grapes Saturday, October 28 First Colony Winery (1650 Harris Creek Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 12 - 5 p.m. $7 for pumpkin, $5 for wine tasting

Halloween Ballroom Dance Saturday, October 28 USA Dance (2825 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 7:30 - 10:15 p.m. $13 general public, $6 students

Halloween Dance Saturday, October 28 Charlottesville Parks and Recreation (120 7th St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 7 - 9 p.m. Free

Halloween Reggae Dance Party Saturday, October 28 The Front Porch (221 Water St E, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 8 - 11 p.m. $5

Halloween Spooktacular & Open House Saturday, October 28 Piedmont Family YMCA (151 McIntire Park Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 12 - 2 p.m. Free

Open House & Halloween Saturday, October 28 Jefferson School City Center (Commerce St, Charlottesville, VA 22903) 12 - 2 p.m. Free

Shop & Treat at Stonefield Saturday, October 28 The Shops at Stonefield (2100 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free entry

Trunk and Treat Saturday, October 28 VFW Post 1827 (1170 River Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 5 - 8 p.m. Free

Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 28 Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1500 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 3 - 6 p.m. Free

Halloween Paper Mask Making and Animal Scavenger Hunt October 28 - 29 Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center (Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 2 - 5 p.m. $7

Danger! Zombies! Run! 5K Sunday, October 29 Downtown Mall 8:30 a.m. Price varies, reservations required

Halloween Hoopla Sunday, October 29 Whole Foods Market (1797 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901) 2 - 5 p.m. Free

Trunk or Treat Sunday, October 29 First United Methodist Church (101 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902) 5 p.m. Free

Children's Halloween Concert October 31 Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (400 Rugby Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903) 3:30 - 4 p.m. Free

Halloween on the Lawn Tuesday, October 31 The University of Virginia (The Lawn) 4 - 6 p.m. Free

Monster Movie Double Feature Tuesday, October 31 Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Northside (705 West Rio Rd Charlottesville, VA 22901) 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Free



Culpeper:

Celebrate fall at Round Hill Farm October 7 - October 31 Round Hill Farm (6347 Everona Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701) 3 - 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends $10



Fluvanna County

A Haunting Halloween Saturday, October 28 Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation (271 Pleasant Grove Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963) 6 - 9 p.m. Free

Layz S Ranch Pumpkin Patch September 30 - October 28, weekends Layz S Ranch (2253 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. $7

65th Annual Palmyra Fire Company Halloween Parade October 31 Starts at Palmyra United Methodist Church (258 Palmyra Ln, Palmyra, VA 22963) 6 p.m. Free



Greenville

Stoney Creek's Haunted Hayride, Trail, and House October 6 - 28 Stoney Creek Resort Campground (277 Lake Drive, Greenville, VA 24440) Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m..- 9 p.m., Fri-Sat, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sun,8 a.m. - 8 p.m. $8

Bark O ween Sunday, October 29 Nordhausen Elite K9 (4171 Lee Jackson hwy Greenville VA) 12 - 4 p.m. Free



Harrisonburg:

Fear Forest October 26-31 Fear Forest (6340 Oak Shade Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) 7 - 10 p.m. $15

Dia de Los Muertos Friday, October 27 Artful Dodger (47 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Free entry

Halloween Monster Mash at the Valley Mall Wednesday, November 1 Valley Mall (1925 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) 5 - 8 p.m. Free entry



Louisa County:

An Evening with Ghosts Saturday, October 28 Grayheaven Winery (4675 E Gray Fox Cir, Mineral, VA 23117) 5:30 - 9 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at door



Madison County:

Haunted Woods of Hoover Ridge October 21 - 28 Hoover Ridge Park (1-, 199 Primary School Dr, Madison, VA 22727) 5:30 - 10 p.m. $8



Nelson County:

Halloween Costume Contest for Kids Saturday, October 28 Saunders Brothers Farm Market (2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River, VA 22964) 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free

Harvest Fest October 27 - 29 Wintergreen Resort All day Reservations required

Halloween Weekend at Wild Wolf Brewing Company October 28-29 Wild Wolf Brewing Company (2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958) Free entry

Pick Your Own Pumpkins All of October Critzer Farm (9388 Critzer Shop Rd, Afton, VA 22920) 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday Free entry?



Orange County:

Horses Trickin' & Treatin' and Open House Sunday, October 29 Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (Montpelier Station, VA) 12 - 4 p.m. Free

Howwwl-O-Ween Hike Sunday, October 29 The Market at Grelen (15091 Yager Rd, Somerset, VA 22972) 1:30 p.m. Free, donations suggested

Sarah's Pumpkin Patch October 7 - 29 Sarah's Pumpkin Patch (Located off Caves Ford Lane) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m. Sundays Free entry

Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Extravaganza Tuesday, October 31 Orange Downtown Alliance (130 W Main St #201, Orange, VA 22960) 4 - 6 p.m. Free



Staunton:

Dark Staunton Tour: Tales of Murder, Mystery and Haunts Saturday, October 28 Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA) 9 p.m. $10

Downtown Trick or Treat Saturday, October 28 Staunton Downtown Development Association / Staunton Parks & Recreation (110 W Johnson St Suite #225, Staunton, VA 24401) 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free

Folklore, Games and Treats Saturday, October 28 Frontier Culture Museum (1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401) 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Donations suggested

Ghost Stories Outside in the Dark Saturday, October 28 Staunton Public Library (1 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401) 7 - 8:30 p.m. Free

Ghosts of Staunton September - October, Fridays and Saturdays Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA) 8 p.m. $12 adults, $6 ages 6-12

Halloween Boo! Bash Sunday, October 29 Staunton Mall (90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, Virginia 24401) 6 - 8 p.m. Free entry

Raw Learning 9th Annual Halloween Party Sunday, October 29 Raw learning (101 VSDB Dr Suite 5, Staunton, VA 24401) 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free entry



Waynesboro:

2nd Annual Purple Pumpkin Bazaar Saturday, October 28 Purple Cow Ice Cream Parlor (10 Purple Cow Rd., Waynesboro VA 22989 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free entry

Skeeter's Maze Adventure at Creative Works Farm September 30 - October 29 Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980) Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sundays 12 - 5 p.m. $5, free entry under 2 years old

Trick or Treat Hosted by Waynesboro Kiwanis Club and Sponsored by Destination Downtown Sunday, October 29 Corner of Wayne Ave and Main Street in Waynesboro, VA 3:30 - 6 p.m. Free

Twizted Creationz Haunted Attraction September 29 - October 31, Saturdays - Sundays, select weekdays Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980) Evenings, times and dates vary $15

Pumpkin Patch at Milmont Through October 31 Milmont Greenhouse (48 Milmont Dr, Waynesboro, VA 22980) 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday Free entry



If you know of any Halloween activities in the area that we missed, please send an email to webadmin@nbc29.com and we'll be sure to add it in to the list.