Halloween Festivities Across Central Virginia

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Albemarle County:

  • Annual Halloween Bash
    • Friday, October 27
    • Glass House Winery (5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA 22940)
    • 6 - 10 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Kids' Costume Bash
    • Friday, October 27
    • Keswick Hall and Golf Club (701 Club Dr, Keswick, VA 22947)
    • 5 - 7 p.m.
    • $10 for members, $12 for non-members
  • Floating Pumpkin Patch
    • Friday, October 27
    • Crozet Parc YMCA (1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet, VA 22932)
    • 6 p.m.
    • $2 for members, $4 for non-members
  • Fright Night
    • Friday, October 27
    • Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Crozet (2020 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932)
    • 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
    • Free with reservation
  • 9th Annual Crozet Spirit Walk
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Field School (1408 Crozet Ave, Crozet, VA 22932)
    • 6:30 - 9 p.m.
    • $10, free if under 15
  • Trunk or Treat
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Ruckersville Baptist Church parking lot
    • 4 - 6 p.m.
    • Free
  • Haunted Camp Weekends
    • October 6 - 28, Fridays and Saturdays
    • Misty Mountain Camp Resort (56 Misty Mountain Rd, Greenwood, VA 22943)
  • Trick or Treat with Pirate Pete
    • October 28-29
    • Highlands Golf Park (10421 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968)
    • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Adults $6.00 Children 3 yr-12 yr $5.00 Family of 4 $5.00 each
  • Yappy Howl-O-Ween
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Keswick Vineyards (1575 Keswick Winery Dr, Keswick, VA 22947)
    • 12 - 3 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Pumpkin Patch at Adventure Farm
    • Saturdays and Sundays in October
    • Adventure Farm (1135 Clan Chisholm Ln, Earlysville, VA 22936)
    • 12 - 6 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Greenfield Fall Festival
    • September 30 - October 31, Saturdays and Sundays
    • Greenfield Farm (2455 Dairy Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968)
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1 - 5 p.m. Sundays
    • $6 adults

Charlottesville:

  • Boo Bash
    • Friday, October 27
    • Virginia Discovery Museum/Baggby's (524 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 6 - 7:30 p.m.
    • $10
  • Carving at Carver
    • Friday, October 27
    • Charlottesville Parks and Recreation - Carver Recreation Center (233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
    • 6 - 8 p.m.
    • $5, must make reservations
  • Monster of a Movie
    • Friday, October 27
    • Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Gordon Ave (1500 Gordon Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
    • 10:30 a.m.
    • Reservations required
  • 23rd Annual Spirit Walk
    • October 27 - 28
    • Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (200 2nd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. tours
    • Price varies, reservations required
  • Stony Point Ruritan Annual Boo House
    • October 27 - 28
    • Stony Point Ruritan Club (2835 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911)
    • 6 - 10 p.m.
    • $5
  • 3rd Annual Halloween Spooktacular
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Carter Mountain Orchard (1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Free
  • Downtown Safe Halloween
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Sprint Pavilion (700 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 2 - 5 p.m.
    • Free
  • After Hours: Library Haunted House
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Central Library (201 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 6 - 7:30 p.m.
    • Free
  • Ghouls, Gourds and Grapes
    • Saturday, October 28
    • First Colony Winery (1650 Harris Creek Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 12 - 5 p.m.
    • $7 for pumpkin, $5 for wine tasting
  • Halloween Ballroom Dance
    • Saturday, October 28
    • USA Dance (2825 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 7:30 - 10:15 p.m.
    • $13 general public, $6 students
  • Halloween Dance
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Charlottesville Parks and Recreation (120 7th St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 7 - 9 p.m.
    • Free
  • Halloween Reggae Dance Party
    • Saturday, October 28
    • The Front Porch (221 Water St E, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 8 - 11 p.m.
    • $5
  • Halloween Spooktacular & Open House
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Piedmont Family YMCA (151 McIntire Park Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 12 - 2 p.m.
    • Free
  • Open House & Halloween
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Jefferson School City Center (Commerce St, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
    • 12 - 2 p.m.
    • Free
  • Shop & Treat at Stonefield
    • Saturday, October 28
    • The Shops at Stonefield (2100 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Trunk and Treat
    • Saturday, October 28
    • VFW Post 1827 (1170 River Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 5 - 8 p.m.
    • Free
  • Trunk or Treat
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1500 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 3 - 6 p.m.
    • Free
  • Halloween Paper Mask Making and Animal Scavenger Hunt
    • October 28 - 29
    • Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center (Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 2 - 5 p.m.
    • $7
  • Danger! Zombies! Run! 5K
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Downtown Mall
    • 8:30 a.m.
    • Price varies, reservations required
  • Halloween Hoopla
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Whole Foods Market (1797 Hydraulic Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 2 - 5 p.m.
    • Free
  • Trunk or Treat
    • Sunday, October 29
    • First United Methodist Church (101 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902)
    • 5 p.m.
    • Free
  • Children's Halloween Concert
    • October 31
    • Westminster Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (400 Rugby Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903)
    • 3:30 - 4 p.m.
    • Free
  • Halloween on the Lawn
    • Tuesday, October 31
    • The University of Virginia (The Lawn)
    • 4 - 6 p.m.
    • Free
  • Monster Movie Double Feature
    • Tuesday, October 31
    • Jefferson Madison Regional Library - Northside (705 West Rio Rd Charlottesville, VA 22901)
    • 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
    • Free

Culpeper:

  • Celebrate fall at Round Hill Farm
    • October 7 - October 31
    • Round Hill Farm (6347 Everona Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701)
    • 3 - 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends
    • $10

Fluvanna County

  • A Haunting Halloween
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation (271 Pleasant Grove Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963)
    • 6 - 9 p.m.
    • Free
  • Layz S Ranch Pumpkin Patch
    • September 30 - October 28, weekends
    • Layz S Ranch (2253 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963)
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • $7
  • 65th Annual Palmyra Fire Company Halloween Parade
    • October 31
    • Starts at Palmyra United Methodist Church (258 Palmyra Ln, Palmyra, VA 22963)
    • 6 p.m.
    • Free

Greenville

  • Stoney Creek's Haunted Hayride, Trail, and House
    • October 6 - 28
    • Stoney Creek Resort Campground (277 Lake Drive, Greenville, VA 24440)
    • Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m..- 9 p.m., Fri-Sat, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sun,8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • $8
  • Bark O ween
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Nordhausen Elite K9 (4171 Lee Jackson hwy Greenville VA)
    • 12 - 4 p.m.
    • Free

Harrisonburg:

  • Fear Forest
    • October 26-31
    • Fear Forest (6340 Oak Shade Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
    • 7 - 10 p.m.
    • $15
  • Dia de Los Muertos
    • Friday, October 27
    • Artful Dodger (47 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
    • 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
    • Free entry
  • Halloween Monster Mash at the Valley Mall
    • Wednesday, November 1
    • Valley Mall (1925 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
    • 5 - 8 p.m.
    • Free entry

Louisa County:

  • An Evening with Ghosts
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Grayheaven Winery (4675 E Gray Fox Cir, Mineral, VA 23117)
    • 5:30 - 9 p.m.
    • $20 in advance, $25 at door

Madison County:

  • Haunted Woods of Hoover Ridge
    • October 21 - 28
    • Hoover Ridge Park (1-, 199 Primary School Dr, Madison, VA 22727)
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m.
    • $8

Nelson County:

  • Halloween Costume Contest for Kids
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Saunders Brothers Farm Market (2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River, VA 22964)
    • 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Free
  • Harvest Fest
    • October 27 - 29
    • Wintergreen Resort
    • All day
    • Reservations required
  • Halloween Weekend at Wild Wolf Brewing Company
    • October 28-29
    • Wild Wolf Brewing Company (2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958)
    • Free entry
  • Pick Your Own Pumpkins
    • All of October
    • Critzer Farm (9388 Critzer Shop Rd, Afton, VA 22920)
    • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
    • Free entry?

Orange County:

  • Horses Trickin' & Treatin' and Open House
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (Montpelier Station, VA)
    • 12 - 4 p.m.
    • Free
  • Howwwl-O-Ween Hike
    • Sunday, October 29
    • The Market at Grelen (15091 Yager Rd, Somerset, VA 22972)
    • 1:30 p.m.
    • Free, donations suggested
  • Sarah's Pumpkin Patch
    • October 7 - 29
    • Sarah's Pumpkin Patch (Located off Caves Ford Lane)
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m. Sundays
    • Free entry
  • Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Extravaganza
    • Tuesday, October 31
    • Orange Downtown Alliance (130 W Main St #201, Orange, VA 22960)
    • 4 - 6 p.m.
    • Free

Staunton:

  • Dark Staunton Tour: Tales of Murder, Mystery and Haunts
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA)
    • 9 p.m.
    • $10
  • Downtown Trick or Treat
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Staunton Downtown Development Association / Staunton Parks & Recreation (110 W Johnson St Suite #225, Staunton, VA 24401)
    • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    • Free
  • Folklore, Games and Treats
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Frontier Culture Museum (1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401)
    • 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Donations suggested
  • Ghost Stories Outside in the Dark
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Staunton Public Library (1 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401)
    • 7 - 8:30 p.m.
    • Free
  • Ghosts of Staunton
    • September - October, Fridays and Saturdays
    • Black Raven Paranormal (701 Reid St. Staunton, VA)
    • 8 p.m.
    • $12 adults, $6 ages 6-12
  • Halloween Boo! Bash
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Staunton Mall (90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, Virginia 24401)
    • 6 - 8 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Raw Learning 9th Annual Halloween Party
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Raw learning (101 VSDB Dr Suite 5, Staunton, VA 24401)
    • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Free entry

Waynesboro:

  • 2nd Annual Purple Pumpkin Bazaar
    • Saturday, October 28
    • Purple Cow Ice Cream Parlor (10 Purple Cow Rd., Waynesboro VA 22989
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Free entry
  • Skeeter's Maze Adventure at Creative Works Farm
    • September 30 - October 29
    • Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
    • Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sundays 12 - 5 p.m.
    • $5, free entry under 2 years old
  • Trick or Treat Hosted by Waynesboro Kiwanis Club and Sponsored by Destination Downtown
    • Sunday, October 29
    • Corner of Wayne Ave and Main Street in Waynesboro, VA
    • 3:30 - 6 p.m.
    • Free
  • Twizted Creationz Haunted Attraction
    • September 29 - October 31, Saturdays - Sundays, select weekdays
    • Creative Works Farm (Creative Works Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
    • Evenings, times and dates vary
    • $15
  • Pumpkin Patch at Milmont
    • Through October 31
    • Milmont Greenhouse (48 Milmont Dr, Waynesboro, VA 22980)
    • 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
    • Free entry

If you know of any Halloween activities in the area that we missed, please send an email to webadmin@nbc29.com and we'll be sure to add it in to the list.