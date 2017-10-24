Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial

Anne Goland, also known as Anne Shumate Williams

Horses that were rescued from Peaceable Farm

The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.

This time two years ago, the community was rallying to collect donations for the more than 80 horses and dozens of cats and dogs removed from Peaceable Farm.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid on October 19, 2015, and found dozens of dead and neglected animals on Peaceable Farm.

Now, survivors from the farm are getting their second chance at life.

Many of the surviving animals have found new homes.

Some are winning awards in the show ring.

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue is still caring for seven horses and a donkey removed from the farm.

The rescue took in 29 horses after the Orange County Sheriff's Office raided the Somerset property in October 2015.

The survivors that were adopted range from companion animals to show horses, like Ariel.

Researchers found Ariel very thin and lethargic two years ago.

Now, Ariel is a champion award-winner with her student rider, Natalie Nucci, at the North Garden Equestrian Center.

“She's been doing really, really well and I'm surprised how far she's come,” says Nucci. “And I'm really proud of her for that.”

“It's been really inspiring watching how the people have responded to watching the improvements in the horses, and the volunteers and how involved everybody's gotten,” says Maya Proulx of Hope’s Legacy.

Proulx says the raid on Peaceable Farm led to rescue organizations in Virginia coming together to respond in a more coordinated way.

She says there's also more awareness of conditions on farms and at animal rescues.

The owner of Peaceable Farm, Anne Goland, faces 27 animal cruelty charges in connection with that raid. In March 2016, she was indicted on 13 embezzlement charges.

After several delays, her trial is set for Tuesday, October 31, in Orange County General District Court.