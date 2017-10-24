Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for TrialPosted: Updated:
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11.
Continuing Coverage: Peaceable Farm Owner Facing Multiple Animal Cruelty Charges
Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial
The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Goland Embezzlement Case Moving Forward with New Attorney
The embezzlement case against Anne Goland, also accused of neglecting dozens of animals, is getting back on track. She appeared in court Monday to show she has a new attorney.
Animal Rescuers, Volunteer Hold Memorial for Peaceable Farm Horses
Rescuers and volunteers who took in animals from Peaceable Farm gathered Wednesday to remember the ones that didn't survive, and to seek changes to animal cruelty investigations.
Horses Taken from Peaceable Farm Seized Again from Horse Rescue
Six horses rescued from Peaceable Farms in 2015 have now been seized by authorities in King William County due to a report of poor conditions at New Beginnings Horse Rescue.
Former Peaceable Farm Owner Charged with Embezzlement
Anne Goland, the woman at the center of an animal cruelty investigation, pleaded not guilty to embezzlement charges related to her Peaceable Farm nonprofit.
Orange County Judge Grants Bond to Anne Goland
A judge has granted bond to Anne Goland, the Orange County woman at the center of an animal cruelty and embezzlement investigation.
Orange Co. Court Holds Bond Hearing for Peaceable Farm Owner
Anne Goland, the Orange County woman at the center of an animal cruelty investigation, will be staying in jail for now.
New Details in Peaceable Farm Embezzlement Investigation
Prosecutors believe the Orange County woman charged with animal cruelty also embezzled money from the farm where deputies seized dozens of animals last fall.
Peaceable Farm Owner Indicted for 13 Counts of Embezzlement
Anne Goland, the woman at the center of an Orange County animal cruelty investigation is now charged with 13 felony counts of embezzlement.
Orange Co. Sheriff's Office Ordered Internal Investigation of Department
In the aftermath of the Peaceable Farm animal cruelty case in Somerset, the Orange County sheriff's office is changing the way some reports are handled.
