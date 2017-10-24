Charlottesville Court Expected to Discuss Injunction on Confederate StatuesPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Charlottesville Court Expected to Discuss Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals are scheduled to be back in court Tuesday afternoon.
Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records
An agreement is in the works to help the former federal prosecutor tasked with reviewing a trio of white supremacy events in Charlottesville over the summer.
Medical Examiner Rules Heyer Died from Blunt Force Injury
The Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has released the cause of death for the woman who was killed in the August 12 car attack in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville police arrested Corey Alexander Long of Culpeper on Friday, October 13, on charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally held on August 12.
Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.
Mary Carey Starts Petition to Rename Emancipation Park
A nonpartisan community group that came together in the lead-up to the "unite the right" rally is demanding Charlottesville City Council reverse its renaming of Lee Park.
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.
Study: Charlottesville Rally Drew Participants from 35 States
A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.
