Charlottesville Court Expected to Discuss Injunction on Confederate Statues

Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals are scheduled to be back in court Tuesday afternoon.

A group of plaintiffs are trying to stop the city and Charlottesville City Council from removing the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson statues from downtown parks.

Plaintiffs are expected to ask Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore to extend an injunction during a hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 24.

The judge had issued a six-month injunction back on May 2, which prevented the city from taking any further actions with the controversial statues, such as moving out of Emancipation and Justice parks, respectively, or selling them. That court order is set to expire on November 2 and had originally pertained only to the Lee statue. The lawsuit was amended [pdf] on October 11 to include Jackson's statue.

The lawsuit claims City Council overstepped its authority when councilors voted for the statues' removal because they are protected by state code. The defense is arguing that code does not apply, because there is uncertainty as to whether the statues are memorials to the Civil War.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight.