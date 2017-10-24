Albemarle County Judge Denies Bond for Man Accused of Murdering Brother

A judge is not setting bond at this time for an Albemarle County man charged in a shooting that left a family member dead.

Fifty-five-year-old James Tuley Moneymaker III appeared via video conference in Albemarle General District Court Tuesday, October 24. He is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony.

Officers discovered the body 54-year-old Clinton Leo Moneymaker inside a home in the 300 block of Glendower Road on Saturday, October 21. Authorities said the victim appeared to have been shot.

Police responding to a nearby vehicle crash found James Moneymaker III, who had to be transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries. He was denied bond while in the hospital.

According to police, the victim and Moneymaker III are brothers.

Moneymaker III has since been released from the hospital, and is currently being held in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He faces another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from an unrelated incident.

A lawyer will be appointed to represent Moneymaker III.