ACPS Seeking Volunteers to Serve on Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee

10/24/2017 Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:



(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – The Albemarle County School Board is seeking applicants for seats on a citizen advisory committee that has a significant impact on the future quality of public education in the county.



The Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee is responsible for developing capital improvement program recommendations for the superintendent and school board. The term of office is two years and begins upon formal appointment.



Applications are being accepted to represent the Jack Jouett, Rio, Rivanna, Samuel Miller, and Scottsville magisterial districts and for an at-large position. Applicants must live in the magisterial district for which they apply, while at-large applicants can reside anywhere in the county.



The deadline for applications is Friday, December 1.



Among the responsibilities of the advisory committee is to research, review and make recommendations on school program capacity; enrollment and projections; transportation and operating efficiencies related to facilities planning; creative financing and construction strategies; scope of renovations; school closures and new schools; student accommodation planning; and the division’s requirements for innovative learning environments to accommodate its 21st century instructional model and associated technology resources.



The importance of this work is heightened by the county’s continuing enrollment growth and by facilities that, in some cases, have not been modernized in decades.



Applicants should have an interest in or experience with school facilities and capital improvement program planning; demographics and economics; elementary, middle and high school programs and needs; public outreach and communication; and/or municipal design and construction. Members will interact and communicate with the school board and the public through work sessions and community and focus group meetings.



Click here for more information and to download an application to serve on the Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee.



Applications are due by 4 p.m. on December 1, and can be filed online with the School Board Clerk at jjohnston@k12albemarle.org or at the School Board Office in Room 345 at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The Board Clerk, Jennifer Johnston, also is available to answer questions or provide information about the committees at 434-972-4055.