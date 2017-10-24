Updated: Staunton Man Suspected in Verona Stabbing Caught

Authorities have apprehended a Staunton man wanted in connection to a double stabbing in Verona.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, that 43-year-old Ezekiel Elijah Williams was caught by members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Deputies had responded to Lodge Lane for a reported stabbing shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Two men were taken to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.