Updated: Staunton Man Suspected in Verona Stabbing Caught

Updated: Staunton Man Suspected in Verona Stabbing CaughtPosted: Updated:
Authorities have apprehended a Staunton man wanted in connection to a double stabbing in Verona.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, that 43-year-old Ezekiel Elijah Williams was caught by members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams was wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
Deputies had responded to Lodge Lane for a reported stabbing shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Two men were taken to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.
10/24/2017 Release form the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
On October 24, 2017, shortly after midnight, deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lodge Lane in the Verona area for a stabbing.
The male victim called 911 to report that he and another male were stabbed. Deputies arrived on scene and located two males in the parking lot with stab wounds. Augusta County Fire and Rescue and Staunton/Augusta Rescue Squad transported the males to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Ezekiel Elijah Williams, 43, of Staunton. Ezekiel Williams left the scene before deputies arrived.
Investigators from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and the incident is still under investigation.
Ezekiel Williams was last seen driving a red 2001 Audi with VA tag VYF-6758. The vehicle has a sunroof and a busted out driver’s side window.
Williams should be consider armed and dangerous. He is a black male, 5’06” tall, weighing 160 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.
Ezekiel Williams is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
Anyone with information concerning Williams' whereabouts is asked to please call 911, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (540) 245-5333, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.