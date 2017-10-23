Poverty Simulation to be Held at Blue Ridge Community College

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge and partners is planning for a poverty simulation.

The simulation helps people experience the everyday struggle of living below the poverty line.

This could be a single parent trying to take care of child, or a senior citizen living on social security.

Last year was the first poverty simulation. Participants say it was eye-opening.

"People were not aware of all the decisions that people have to make when they have limited resources,” says Paul Vaughan of United Way of Greater Augusta. “They weren't aware that they'd have to choose between food or childcare, for instance."

The poverty simulation is on Wednesday, October 25, at Blue Ridge Community College's Plecker Center.

Registration closes Tuesday, October 24.