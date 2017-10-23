New York Times Columnist Speaks on August Events at UVA

New York Times Columnist Speaks on August Events at UVAPosted: Updated:
Nicholas Kristof
Kristof spoke at UVA on Monday, October 23
New York Times Columnist Speaks on August Events at UVAMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story