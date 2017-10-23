Quantcast

New York Times Columnist Speaks on August Events at UVA

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Kristof spoke at UVA on Monday, October 23 Kristof spoke at UVA on Monday, October 23
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia is reflecting on the violence that came to Charlottesville on August 11 and 12.

On Monday, October 23, UVA invited New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof to speak to a crowd at Nau Hall.

The event was called "Sanctuary and Belonging: Reflections after August 11 and 12."

“I think the much bigger problem is well-meaning people who consciously believe in equality, and yet because of unconscious bias that they are completely unaware of, act in ways that perpetuate that inequality,” says Kristof.

Students, faculty, and Mayor Mike Signer attended the event.

The discussion is part of the Page-Barbour Lecture Series at the University of Virginia.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

