City Council Candidates Participate in Forum, Discuss School Expansion

With just two weeks until Election Day, the candidates for City Council are making their final pitches to the public.

On Monday, October 23, a candidate forum held at Greenbrier Elementary gave candidates a chance to make their cases.

Candidates covered a lot of topics but one that's on the forefront of a lot of parents’ minds is what’s going to happen with the schools as the city expands and the need for modernization increases.

On Monday, candidates running for City Council were asked what they want to do when it comes to the Capital Improvement Program and modernization issues in local schools.

"We can't say education is our top priority and not fix it and be about it, so I'm like we got Go Green funds we can get, we need to tap into every resource - not over a period of nine years, but as soon as possible,” says candidate Kenneth Jackson.

The next City Council will have to decide how much money to set aside for school improvements.

"We are not only competing with Albemarle County, but we are competing with all of the private schools that are around here and when you see their facilities it really blows your mind and the million dollars I think is a good start,” says candidate Amy Laufer.

According to the forum moderator and member of the school board Ned Michie, Charlottesville spends about $1.5 million each year just to keep the schools up-and-running - but that money does not mean the buildings are getting modernized.

“These children need a first-rate education, grade school and high school level and college level in order to succeed in life and the city should make a commitment to do that,” says candidate Paul Long.

“We need to spend carefully when schools are old and need modernization so as to maximize the value all of the people receive - parents and students and teachers,” says candidate John Hall.

Candidate Nikuyah Walker says she has children of her own in the school system and wants to make modernization a priority.

“I've talked to administration about the possible merging of the grades, and what that would look like and the expansion of schools,” says Walker. “And so most of the administrators that I have talked to about it, they feel like it would be something that is positive.”

Candidate Heather Hill praised Charlottesville High School for adding new science labs, but says that this should always be the standard.

"If we can create environments like that where our kids just want to be learning, that's the best thing that you can provide to them,” says Hill.

Other topics discussed Monday night included the city's relationship with Albemarle County, as well as Charlottesville's commitment to green space.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.