Many in Waynesboro Unhappy with Greenway Proposal

Emmy Freedman
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Not everyone is happy about phase three of Waynesboro’s Greenway Proposal.

Phase three of the proposal links the path across from the YMCA to Ridgeview Park, cutting through the Tree Streets.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, many spoke in opposition saying the path was cheap, unsafe, and close to private homes.

Friends of the Tree Streets turned in a petition opposing phase three with 235 signatures.

"We live in an old historic neighborhood,” says Marsha Geiger, who opposes phase three. “Our streets are narrow and many of our homes do not have conventional setbacks. Because of this, new sidewalks will take away a lot of our front yards, side yards, and driveways.”

Vice Mayor Terry Short says the proposed path is largely through existing public right of way.

He says it's not the city's intent to clear-cut trees along the route.

