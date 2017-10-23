Augusta County Supervisors Work to Bring Faster Internet Service to Rural Residents

In Augusta County, supervisors are working to get better internet access for their more rural residents.

This is step two of the Broadband Grant.

It includes three projects: A tower in Parnassus serving 700 homes, five miles of fiber in Middlebrook helping 135 homes, and three miles of fiber serving more than 50 homes west of Staunton.

The county's share for each project is roughly $50,000.

"You're not going to be able to sell your house unless you have internet access there, high speed internet access in the next 10 or 15 years,” says Marshall Pattie, an Augusta County supervisor. “It's just something that new homebuyers are looking for. So it's a huge economic impact for our area and something I think that's critical to the future of Augusta, and making sure Augusta's relevant in the next 20 or 30 years as well."

The board will vote on Wednesday which projects to submit to the state.

Step one provides cell phone service to hundreds in Middlebrook and is expected to be completed by December.