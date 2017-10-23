CRHA Board of Commissioners Meets to Discuss Public Housing

The head of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is giving an update on the state of public housing.

The CRHA Board of Commissioners met at City Hall on Monday, October 23.

Executive Director Grant Duffield went before the board to discuss reducing vacancy counts, planning the smoke-free community program, and responding to the events of August 11 and 12.

“Certainly at CRHA, we feel like our greatest assets are our residents themselves,” says Duffield. “To that end, we're taking a number of steps to make sure that we strengthen those bonds. We're readying some administrative office space in Crescent Halls so that administrative staff will be more present and available."

The 17-page report details all actions taken by the authority over the past 30 days, including individual resident engagements.