City Councilor Calling for Special Grand Jury to Investigate August 12 Groups

A Charlottesville city councilor is calling for a special grand jury to investigate the events of August 12.

Bob Fenwick laid out his plan to journalists October 23.

The proposed letter will demand Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore have a special grand jury investigate what Fenwick calls "the public nuisance."

The councilor is also calling for appropriate restitution from white activist Jason Kessler, white nationalist Richard Spencer, and former head of the KKK David Duke, as well as their organizations.

Fenwick cites state code that allows for a special grand jury investigation if five or more citizens believe there is a public nuisance.

He plans to file the letter by Wednesday, October 25.